Tampa soul food restaurant reopens 16 months after damage from Hurricane Milton

The Brief Blue Flame Soul Food in Tampa has officially reopened after being closed for 16 months due to Hurricane Milton damage. Despite being inland near USF, the restaurant on Fowler Ave. suffered three feet of flooding and a damaged roof following area power outages and pump and generator issues. Hungry regulars lined up around the block Thursday morning, waiting for the restaurant to open.



Blue Flame Soul Food is finally back open after hurricane repairs kept the kitchen dark for over a year.

"I love it. I need them to come, so I'm happy they're back. And I'm here to serve them," Blue Flame Soul Food owner Tamika Vaught told FOX 13 Thursday.

The backstory:

The Tampa restaurant is on Fowler Avenue, which is not near the coastline.

But due to power outages — plus pump and generator issues – parts of Fowler Avenue flooded anyway after Hurricane Milton.

PREVIOUS: Hurricane Milton brings extensive flooding to Tampa's University Area neighborhood

Blue Flame Soul Food took on some three feet of water, and the roof over the kitchen caved in.

"I was heartbroken. I was sad. I was frustrated," Vaught said.

A total kitchen rebuild, many repairs, and insurance hurdles kept the restaurant dark for over a year.

Courtesy: Tamika Vaught

"I don't know when we were gonna reopen, but I knew we were going reopen," Vaught said.

That reopening finally happened this week.

Dig deeper:

The Tampa restaurant’s menu is loaded: Ribs, oxtails, chicken, and chitlins are just a few of the customers’ favorites.

A line of hungry customers formed well before the doors officially swung open at noon Thursday.

READ: USF secures $1.5M to upgrade hurricane forecasting after relentless 2024 season

"Everybody, the whole community, loves southern food," customer Nela Torres said.

For Vaught, seeing the dining room full again is the ultimate reward.

"They're so happy that I'm back," Vaught said. "I'm happy, and it feels good."

Blue Flame Soul Food is located at 1524 E Fowler Ave, Tampa, FL 33612.