Bradenton Area River Regatta returns this weekend with powerboat racing, drone show and major road closures

The Brief The 11th annual Bradenton Area River Regatta is set for Feb. 20–21, 2026, along the Manatee River. The free, two-day event features Formula 1 powerboat racing, live music, a drone light show and fireworks. Drivers should expect road closures Saturday, including the Green Bridge, with thousands expected downtown.



The roar of high-speed boats and the glow of drones over the Manatee River will once again draw huge crowds to downtown Bradenton.

The Bradenton Area River Regatta returns on Friday, Feb. 20 and Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. The two-day waterfront event is free and is considered Manatee County’s largest spectator event.

Here’s what to know before you go.

Friday Night:

Opening Night, known as "Friday Night Flash," takes place at Rossi Park along the Riverwalk.

Live music begins at 5 p.m. Organizers say the lineup includes an ABBA tribute band and Fleetwood Mac tribute performances.

At 7:15 p.m., a combined drone and fireworks show will light up the sky over the Manatee River. The show is expected to last about 16 minutes and will be visible from both sides of the river.

The recommended viewing area in Bradenton is along the Riverwalk between Rossi Park and the observation tower.

There are no road closures scheduled for Friday, but the Rossi Park parking lot will close at 4 a.m. for event setup and remain closed through Saturday, except for VIP parking.

The Gulf Islands ferry service will not operate on Friday or Saturday.

Saturday:

Saturday is when the action shifts into high gear. The 11th annual regatta officially begins at 10 a.m. and features Formula 1, Formula Lights and Tri-Hull racing. The event will also bring flyboard exhibitions, vendors, live music and family fun zones in both Bradenton and Palmetto.

Boats can reach speeds topping 120 miles per hour. Racing is expected to wrap up by 5 p.m.

Road closures start around 4 a.m. Saturday and will remain in place until races conclude and cleanup is complete. The Green Bridge will be closed to vehicles, electric bikes and scooters, but pedestrians may still use the walkway.

Other Road Closures

9th Street West between Manatee Avenue and the Green Bridge.

12th Street West (Old Main Street) between Manatee Avenue and 1st Avenue West/Barcarrota Boulevard.

10th Street West from the City Centre Parking Garage to the Riverwalk.

Limited access on 3rd Avenue West, which will be eastbound only between 9th Street West and U.S. 41.

The De Soto Bridge will remain open. Free parking is available in city-operated garages and lots, though the Rossi Park lot requires a VIP pass.

A free trolley will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both sides of the Green Bridge to help move people between Bradenton and Palmetto.

Big picture view:

Downtown as a whole will be especially busy over the weekend. The LECOM 5K Run/Walk starts at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Runners must be off the Green Bridge by 9:30 a.m. Additionally, the Bradenton Public Market will also operate from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., though vendors and visitors are encouraged to plan around road closures.

On Sunday, Feb. 22, the Pittsburgh Pirates’ spring training home opener at LECOM Park is scheduled for 1:05 p.m., which could add to weekend traffic.

The Bradenton Police Department will partner with other agencies under the Manatee County Emergency Operations Center to provide security. The U.S. Coast Guard will enforce river restrictions during both Friday’s drone and fireworks show and Saturday’s races. Boaters must follow the no-cross safety perimeter marked by red buoys. First-aid stations will be available on both sides of the Manatee River. Spectators may bring coolers, chairs and blankets, though coolers are subject to search.

Event Details:

The event will run from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 20. And from10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 21.

The event will take place in Rossi Park in Bradenton, Florida.

For full schedules, vendor maps and race details, click here.