Manatee County providing free pet food, treats on Tuesday, March 31

The Manatee County Animal Services will be helping pets in the region, starting Tuesday.

The facility is providing free pet food, kitty litter, and pet treats starting at 10 a.m. on March 31. The free products were donated by several organization such as the Florida State Animal Response Coalition, Chewy.com, and the Greater Good.

The items will be at the Manatee County Cat Town, located at 216 6th Avenue East in Bradenton.

They will be given out while supplies last.

