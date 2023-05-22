Manatee deputies searching for 79-year-old man with dementia

article

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 79-year-old man who has been missing for almost a week.

Fredrick Bacon disappeared May 17 from the 4900 block of 32nd Street East in Bradenton.

Officials say that Bacon was wearing a purple sweatshirt, dark blue slacks, black leather dress shoes, and carrying a black toiletry bag when he walked away from his home. He is 5’10, and weighs about 125 pounds.

According to family and friends, he did not have money, a phone, or other trackable devices on him when he disappeared.

After extensive searches officials around Manatee County say they do not have any leads.

Bacon has dementia and often gets disoriented according to his loved ones.

Deputies are asking that anyone with information about Bacon to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

