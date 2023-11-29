Manatee County man shot, 10-year-old girl injured after suspect shoots into home: MCSO

A man was shot in the leg inside his Palmetto home Wednesday morning, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

According to MCSO, an unknown person fired multiple gunshots into a home at around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, striking a 47-year-old man in the leg. Deputies responded to the home in the 3700 block of 37th Street E. in Palmetto to assist the victim before he was taken to an area hospital.

The man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in the incident. During the incident, a 10-year-old girl sustained a cut to her toe, however, MCSO said it is unclear if the injury was caused by gunfire.

The girl was treated and released.

According to MCSO, detectives are following several leads at the moment. They believe it was a targeted incident and not a random shooting.

The sheriff's office asks anyone with information on the case to contact the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at 941-747-3011.