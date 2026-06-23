Manatee County under burn ban as hot weather increases wildfire dangers

The Brief Hot and dry weather triggered a burn ban in Manatee County to reduce the immediate risk of dangerous wildfires. The emergency order bans all personal fireworks, campfires and open burning throughout the county until further notice. Public Fourth of July displays will continue under strict fire safety requirements overseen by emergency personnel.



Manatee County is now under a burn ban as hot and dry weather persists in the Tampa Bay area, heightening the risk of wildfires.

Manatee County burn ban

What we know:

The countywide burn ban prohibits fireworks, sparklers, flares, open burning, campfires and other products that have explosive or pyrotechnic materials, officials said. Here's what residents and visitors are allowed to use during the burn ban:

Outdoor cookers or grills as long as they are monitored by an adult while being used.

Liquefied petroleum gas devices such as grills, camp stoves and fire pits as long as an adult is monitoring them.

Properly permitted public fireworks displays, which need adequate fire suppression equipment and personnel on site.

The Florida Forest Service authorized agricultural, silvicultural and land-clearing burns.

Flares discharged over the gulf

The burn ban will remain in effect until further notice, county officials said.

What's next:

Public fireworks displays ahead of the Fourth of July will continue as planned and will have to follow fire safety requirements.