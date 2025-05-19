Manatee County wetland protections on hold after response from state

The Brief Four state agencies are questioning the legality of efforts to restore wetland buffers in Manatee County. County Commissioners are not holding back in their feelings about this. "This is ridiculous. This is weaponizing unelected bureaucrats. Nothing we are doing is wrong. We are just putting back something that was there," said Commissioner George Kruse.



It was supposed to be a final vote to restore wetland buffers in Manatee County.

But four state agencies are now questioning the legality of those efforts, calling them restrictive and burdensome.

The backstory:

Manatee County Commissioners were trying to reinstate extra protections that a previous board removed two years ago.

From the commissioners to environmentalists, each are questioning the pushback and who it really benefits.

Manatee County Commissioners did not hold their words back.

As staff read letters from Southwest Florida Water Management District, Florida Department of Environmental Protection, Florida Department of Commerce and the Florida Department of Transportation, each said restoring wetland buffers of 30 to 50 feet and requiring developers to maintain the natural barriers would be more burdensome or restrictive.

"This is bat sh** crazy. I don’t think it’s legal," said Commissioner Dr. Bob McCann.

Dig deeper:

The agencies had no complaints, until a few hours before a final vote by commissioners.

They cited a law passed in 2023.

"SB250 was for hurricane disaster relief. How can it say protecting wetlands is more restrictive? How does it have anything to do with disaster relief?" said McCann.

That’s what Suncoast Waterkeeper also questions.

What they're saying:

"Why have another billion-dollar storm if we can protect ourselves with our comprehensive plan language that really protects the ecology and ecosystems that are there to buffer the storm," said Abbey Tyrna, executive director of Suncoast Waterkeeper.

Senate Bill 250 expires in October of 2026.

Tyrna now has concerns about Senate Bill 180.

"There’s two sections within that bill that puts a moratorium on any a blockage on any moratorium on building, any increased protections in a comprehensive plan. You aren’t allowed to do that until 2027. Manatee County won’t be able to protect wetlands until 2027," said Tyrna.

The bill passed both the House and Senate.

It’s designed to help residents with the aftermath of a disaster, but there are concerns that a section of the bill takes away local power.

"My colleagues and all are wondering who does this benefit? Why was this language snuck in on the 11th hour of the last day of session? The bill is otherwise good. That bill alone would benefit all of Floridians, but this language doesn’t benefit anybody," said Tyrna.

What's next:

As for Manatee County, if commissioners don’t hear back from the state, they said they’ll handle developers on a case-by-case basis.

"If you come in front of us and say you want 15-20-foot buffers, you will get denied because that's not what this board wants," said Commissioner Kruse.

Representative Fiona McFarland helped sponsor the House companion bill of Senate Bill 180 said its main purpose is to help property owners rebuild after a storm, not restrict them.

She said the bill also makes huge investments to help local governments plan and prepare for future emergencies.

The Source: FOX 13 reporter Kimberly Kuison gathered the information for this report.

