Manatee County will begin vaccinating seniors in the general public on Wednesday

Counties across Florida have already begun to roll out the COVID-19 vaccine to their senior population – not just to those living in nursing homes. In the Bay Area, Manatee County will be the first to follow suit and will begin administering the vaccine to seniors in the general public starting Wednesday.

Officials in Orange County will start administering vaccines to residents who are 65 and older today.

Two weeks ago, Pinellas County was one of two Florida counties to begin administering the vaccine to nursing homes, but Manatee County’s plan to vaccinate seniors who are 65 and older will be the first rollout of the vaccine to the general public for the Bay Area. They are not wasting any time as they plan to start vaccinating as early as Wednesday.

Governor Ron DeSantis has stressed that he wants the focus to be on the most vulnerable population in the state, which would be those 65 and older. As this rollout begins, seniors will be at the top of the list.

PREVIOUS: With executive order, DeSantis puts focus on vaccinating seniors

Currently, Manatee County stated they plan to vaccinate about 300 seniors a day by appointment only at their Public Safety Center in Bradenton. They plan to add more locations in the future, but they have to see a high demand to request more vaccinations in order to do that.

Advertisement

There are over 4 million seniors in Florida, and, currently, there are not enough vaccinations on hand to administer to all seniors immediately. DeSantis has urged seniors to be patient as he says this is going to take time to make sure the vaccine gets out to those who need it most.

CDC recommendations state that those on the front lines, like first responders, teachers, grocery store workers, should be the first ones to receive this vaccine. However, DeSantis stated in a press conference last week that he doesn’t believe those in their 70s should be waiting in line behind younger workers who aren’t as susceptible to the virus.

As of now, priority will be given to those who live or work in a long-term care facility, are 65 or older, or to health care workers with direct patient contact.

RELATED: Orange County to begin COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday to those 65 and older

Manatee County will be meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday to discuss details such as how seniors will be able to sign up for appointments.

Currently, Manatee County is the only Bay Area county to announce exact plans for vaccinating the general public. Other counties are still waiting for shipments of the vaccine to arrive.

