Pinellas County set to begin COVID-19 vaccinations in nursing homes

Hundreds of frontline workers have started receiving Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine across Florida, but now the most vulnerable residents in Pinellas County will start receiving doses as soon as Wednesday.

Pinellas County has one of the largest nursing home populations in the state. Last summer, those homes saw just how devastating the coronavirus can be among residents of long-term care facilities. It was one of two Florida counties selected to participate in the state's vaccine pilot program for nursing homes.

According to the state's data, 67% of Pinellas County's COVID-19 deaths come from nursing homes. On Tuesday, county commissioners extended its state of emergency, saying cases are continuing to spike.

The seven-day average for test COVID positivity now stands at 7.3%.

Starting Wednesday, the Department of Health in Pinellas County said it will work with paramedics and the Florida National Guard to start vaccinating nursing home patients and staff who give their consent. Health officials said there are about 15,000 residents and staff members in Pinellas long-term care facilities.

"We were given about 10,700," said Dr. Ulyee Choe, director of Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County, "but given the fact that, according to national surveys, only about 50 to less than 60% are interested in taking the vaccine at this time. We don’t foresee an issue with the supply at this point."

Health officials warn infection rates are reaching concerning levels.

"I do work in the emergency room," said Dr. Angus Jameson, Pinellas EMS medical director, "and I see regular patients and COVID patients every week. It's not fake. I can just tell you that."

Bayfront Health in St. Petersburg will start administering the vaccine on Friday.

This week, county health officials said they will be giving out 10,700 doses to nursing home residents and staff. The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses. The second round is expected to arrive in just over two weeks.

According to the company's phase three studies, the vaccine is 82% effective after the first shot, and 95% effective after the second.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced a delay in hundreds of thousands of doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

“We’re just going to have to wait. Obviously, it would be shipped relatively soon if we got it,” DeSantis said at a news conference in West Palm Beach. “We don’t know if we’re going to get any or not.”

He said Florida was supposed to be 205,000 Pfizer doses by next week, and then 247,000 the following week, but Pfizer ran into production issues.

"Those next two weeks shipments of Pfizer are on hold right now, we don’t know whether we’re going to get any or not and we're just gonna have to wait," DeSantis said. "It's a production issue with Pfizer, it has nothing to do with the federal government or nothing to do specifically with Florida. This is just what's happening nationwide."

The governor said the first batch of the Moderna vaccine — 370,000 doses — could begin heading to his state as soon as this weekend and would allow wider distribution of the medicine to hospitals across the state, pending federal authorization.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.