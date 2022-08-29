Manatee deputies searching for missing 12-year-old girl from Bradenton

article

Deputies in Manatee County are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl who was last seen late Saturday evening in Bradenton.

The sheriff's office said Emma Holmes was last seen walking away from her home Saturday in the 2000 block of Harvard Avenue.

Investigators said the pre-teen left on her own and may be hanging out with friends.

Emma was last seen wearing a black top and jean shorts, and was spotted in a surveillance photo.

She is 4 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds.

Anyone with information on Emma's location is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at 941-747-3011.