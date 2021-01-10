Manatee deputies searching for missing, endangered woman 

article

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Taylor Chaney, 35, who left her home at the Clubhouse Veranda Condos in Bradenton at 10:45 a.m. Saturday morning and never returned.

Deputies say Chaney has health conditions and is in need of medications. She does not have her phone or any money on her.

Her family told deputies that it is very unusual for her to disappear.

Anyone with information on Chaney’s whereabouts is asked to contact MCSO at 941-747-3011.

