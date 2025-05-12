Manatee left unattended before death while employees drained pool at Homosassa state park: Report

The Brief A manatee died at Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park in January after employees left her unattended while draining the pool, according to a new report from the USDA. The inspection report said the pool drained faster than anticipated when nobody was watching, and because of how Shantay was positioned, she got trapped and drowned. The necropsy also states that Shantay's immobility from the pre-existing injuries "likely contributed to this unfortunate event."



A 1,000-pound female manatee named Shantay died at the Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park in January after employees left her unattended while draining the pool she was in, according to a new report from the USDA.

"They've had really an excellent record for manatee care, but it is something that I believe was avoidable. And at the same time, I think the measures are being taken to ensure this wouldn't happen again," Save the Manatee Club Executive Director Dr. Patrick Rose said.

READ: FWC investigating 9 manatee deaths in 6 weeks in the Homosassa River

Dig deeper:

The inspection report said the pool drained faster than anticipated when nobody was watching, and because of how Shantay was positioned, she got trapped and drowned. She had been recovering at the state park after suffering a boat strike.

"They were trying to give better personal care to Shantay, the manatee, that was being rehabilitated. And in order to do that, they needed to lower the level of water in the tank where she was being held. And at that situation was the water drained faster. There should have been someone there on it all the time, in my opinion, and there wasn't," Dr. Rose said.

The necropsy also states that Shantay's immobility from the pre-existing injuries "likely contributed to this unfortunate event."

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

"Failure to implement proper handling procedures can result in injury or death of the animal. Handling of all animals shall be done as expeditiously and carefully as possible in a manner that does not cause trauma," the report states.

The other side:

In a statement sent into FOX 13, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection wrote in part "...park staff worked closely with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to review what occurred and have taken steps to help prevent future issues. As part of these efforts, the manatees under care were relocated to a secure spring location and have not been housed in that pool until necessary repairs were completed..."

Dr. Rose said he's confident the proper changes have been made to prevent something similar from happening in the future.

"I do believe changes are already being made. It's not to excuse what happened, but to learn from it and to ensure that this would never happen again," Rose said.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered by FOX 13's Jordan Bowen.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: