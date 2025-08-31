Manatee released back in Crystal River after recovering from severe cold stress lesions, bone infection

The Brief A manatee rescued from Crystal River more than a year ago was released back into the springs after making a full recovery at ZooTampa. Officials said the manatee named Arthur arrived at ZooTampa in January 2024 after being rescued from Crystal River. Anyone who sees a distressed, sick or injured manatee should contact the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 888-404-FWCC.



A manatee rescued from Crystal River more than a year ago was released back into the springs after making a full recovery at ZooTampa.

Officials said the manatee named Arthur arrived at ZooTampa in January 2024 after being rescued from Crystal River.

They said the manatee was suffering from severe cold stress lesions as well as a bone infection that required intensive care and ongoing treatment from animal care and health teams at the zoo.

Arthur eventually recovered from both his cold stress lesions and bone infection, ZooTampa said.

After a long road to recovery that spanned a year and seven months, Arthur was finally cleared for release back into the springs where he was rescued.

Anyone who sees a distressed, sick or injured manatee should contact the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 888-404-FWCC.

