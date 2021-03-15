Manatee school district offering free spring break meals

School districts across the Bay Area have been on a mission to make sure students are properly fed during spring break – that includes Manatee County.

The school district will begin offering free lunches and snacks Monday morning.

Three "Mobile Feeding Buses" will deliver the meals at nine stops at various times through Friday.

There will also be two pick-up locations: one at Buffalo Creek Middle School, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and another at King Middle from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

For a complete list of locations and times, head over to the Manatee County School District’s website.

