Manatee Technical College launching new aviation school at SRQ to train next generation of aircraft mechanics

The Brief Manatee Technical College's Aviation Maintenance Technician School is expected to be complete by September, with classes starting in January. The program was first funded with $5.5 million in state funding to the School District of Manatee County in 2022. Students will be getting first-hand experience at the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport. MTC's Aviation Maintenance Technician School is expected to help fill a growing need for thousands of jobs across the country in aviation maintenance.



The Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport continues to grow — not just with passengers, but with all kinds of aviation-related businesses. That expansion is creating a massive demand for airplane mechanics and technicians, and a new training program is officially taking flight to meet it.

From the groundbreaking to the current construction, Manatee Technical College’s Aviation Maintenance Technician School is taking shape at just the right time.

Why you should care:

Lionel Guilbert, senior vice president of airport operations and public safety at SRQ, says the growth on both the commercial and general aviation sides of the airport has made these specialized roles more critical than ever.

"We have such a demand now for aircraft mechanics and people to maintain aircraft of all types and sizes at this airport, since we have been growing not only the commercial side, but also the general aviation side," Guilbert said. "There’s a tremendous demand for those mechanics coming."

Students will be getting first-hand experience directly on the grounds of the airport. According to Guilbert, the program offers a clear path to a lifelong career.

"It’s about a year and a half to a two-year program to get certified, and then the opportunities are endless," Guilbert said. "They can stay here, they can start their whole career and training at the airport, or they can move on and work for an airline, work for [an] aircraft manufacturer company."

Dig deeper:

Once up and running, the school can accept 50 students split between two specific programs: airframe mechanics, who work on the body and outside of the plane; and powerplant mechanics, who focus on the engines.

Dr. Jodi Kirk, director of Manatee Technical College, says the training is vital as major companies like Pilatus move into the area.

"Pilatus is moving in, which will have an assembly line, they will need workers also," Kirk said. "So, it really is something you can’t overstate the importance to make sure they are trained properly and have the right people in the field."

Big picture view:

The incentives for students are high. Wages for aviation mechanics can start upwards of $60,000, with even more opportunities available after receiving FAA certification. For MTC, it’s about more than just jobs, it’s about building the local community.

"We expect they will grow in their careers and then expand the community, which is what we want," Kirk said.

In setting a course where the sky is truly the limit, the college is looking forward to seeing local graduates transition directly into the workforce.

"We are happy to fill the workforce need, and it’s exciting to think about some of those Manatee graduates," Kirk said. "They’re graduating from high school, going into MTC and then becoming an important member of the community."

The building is expected to be completed by September, with the program officially starting in January. MTC says they are still looking for business partners in the area to help set up a permanent workforce pipeline.