Mandatory evacuation order issued for coastal areas of Hernando County

Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Citrus County, Pinellas County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Hillsborough County
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
River Flood Warning
from THU 6:05 PM EDT until FRI 9:48 AM EDT, Hillsborough County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Polk County, Coastal Manatee County, Highlands County, Hardee County, Sumter County, DeSoto County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Citrus County, Pinellas County, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Manatee County, Pinellas County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Pinellas County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Hernando County, Hardee County, Inland Hernando County, Highlands County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Manatee County, Sumter County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Polk County, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Citrus County, DeSoto County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Sarasota County
Flood Watch
from WED 8:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Coastal Pasco, Sumter County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Sarasota County, Highlands County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Citrus County, Hardee County, Inland Manatee County, Polk County, Inland Sarasota County, DeSoto County, Coastal Hernando County

Mandatory evacuation order issued for coastal areas of Hernando County

By
Updated  September 24, 2024 6:16pm EDT
Hernando County
FOX 13 News

Hernando County preparing for Helene

Aaron Mesmer reports

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - Hernando County emergency managers announced a mandatory evacuation order starting Wednesday morning for families living in coastal areas.

During a news conference Tuesday, David DeCarlo, the county's emergency management director, said the evacuation order will go into effect Wednesday at 8 a.m. for areas west of US-19 which includes evacuation zones A, B and C in Hernando County. It's also for all residents living in coastal and low-lying areas and manufactured homes.

DeCarlo urged residents to take the warnings seriously.

"There's going to be a point of no return," he said. "When the tropical storm force winds arrive in the county, emergency services will stop, so if you haven't evacuated, there will be a point in time we will probably have massive power outages. We won't be able to respond to you in the middle of the night."

Credit: Getty images

Some of the homeowners impacted by the order spent part of Tuesday filling sand bags and preparing their properties for potentially-devastating flooding. 

Communities around Hernando Beach and Aripeka were hit hard by flooding caused by Hurricane Idalia in 2023 and some of those families are worried Helene will be worse.

"I didn't take Idalia real seriously, and we had four feet of water in our house with that one, so now we're getting ready," said Troy Burris of Hernando Beach.

RELATED: Tropical Storm Helene: County-by-county guide

"We got a lot of neighbors that need help. We've done this in the past," said Brian Pierce, as he filled sand bags at a sand bag site in Hernando Beacn. "We've helped out a lot, even after the fact with remodeling and stuff, but it's just something that we we feel strongly about."

Residents are advised to seek shelter with family and friends first. Public shelters should be a last resort, according to officials. A public shelter is opening at West Hernando Middle School in Brooksville beginning Wednesday at 8 a.m.

