Mandatory evacuation order issued for coastal areas of Hernando County

Hernando County emergency managers announced a mandatory evacuation order starting Wednesday morning for families living in coastal areas.

During a news conference Tuesday, David DeCarlo, the county's emergency management director, said the evacuation order will go into effect Wednesday at 8 a.m. for areas west of US-19 which includes evacuation zones A, B and C in Hernando County. It's also for all residents living in coastal and low-lying areas and manufactured homes.

DeCarlo urged residents to take the warnings seriously.

"There's going to be a point of no return," he said. "When the tropical storm force winds arrive in the county, emergency services will stop, so if you haven't evacuated, there will be a point in time we will probably have massive power outages. We won't be able to respond to you in the middle of the night."

Some of the homeowners impacted by the order spent part of Tuesday filling sand bags and preparing their properties for potentially-devastating flooding.

Communities around Hernando Beach and Aripeka were hit hard by flooding caused by Hurricane Idalia in 2023 and some of those families are worried Helene will be worse.

"I didn't take Idalia real seriously, and we had four feet of water in our house with that one, so now we're getting ready," said Troy Burris of Hernando Beach.

"We got a lot of neighbors that need help. We've done this in the past," said Brian Pierce, as he filled sand bags at a sand bag site in Hernando Beacn. "We've helped out a lot, even after the fact with remodeling and stuff, but it's just something that we we feel strongly about."

Residents are advised to seek shelter with family and friends first. Public shelters should be a last resort, according to officials. A public shelter is opening at West Hernando Middle School in Brooksville beginning Wednesday at 8 a.m.

