Tropical Storm Watch
is in effect, Inland Manatee County, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Hillsborough County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Polk County, Sumter County
5
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Citrus County, Pinellas County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Storm Surge Watch
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Pinellas County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Hernando County, Hardee County, Inland Hernando County, Highlands County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Manatee County, Sumter County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Polk County, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Citrus County, DeSoto County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Sarasota County
Flood Watch
from WED 8:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Coastal Pasco, Sumter County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Sarasota County, Highlands County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Citrus County, Hardee County, Inland Manatee County, Polk County, Inland Sarasota County, DeSoto County, Coastal Hernando County

Tropical Storm Helene: County-by-county guide

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  September 24, 2024 11:47am EDT
Hurricanes
FOX 13 News

TAMPA, Fla. - Tropical Storm Helene formed on Tuesday and is expected to make landfall in Florida's Big Bend area as a Category 3 storm, but the Bay Area is expected to feel its effects on Wednesday and Thursday. 

Here’s a county-by-county look at Hurricane Helene closings, cancelations, evacuations, and other important updates. 

Closures and emergency information by county:

