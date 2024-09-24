Tropical Storm Helene: County-by-county guide
TAMPA, Fla. - Tropical Storm Helene formed on Tuesday and is expected to make landfall in Florida's Big Bend area as a Category 3 storm, but the Bay Area is expected to feel its effects on Wednesday and Thursday.
Here’s a county-by-county look at Hurricane Helene closings, cancelations, evacuations, and other important updates.
STAY CONNECTED: Download the free FOX 13 News app for Live SkyTower Radar, forecast videos, and more weather coverage
Closures and emergency information by county:
- Citrus County Helene updates
- DeSoto County Helene updates
- Hardee County Helene updates
- Hernando County Helene updates
- Highlands County Helene updates
- Hillsborough County Helene updates
- Manatee County Helene updates
- Pasco County Helene updates
- Pinellas County Helene updates
- Polk County Helene updates
- Sarasota County Helene updates
- Sumter County Helene updates
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app