Many travelers choosing road trips rather than plane flights this summer

More than 700 million Americans are expected to take trips and vacations between July and August, and 97% of those trips will be by car according to AAA.

Despite all the drivers, Tampa International Airport says it is starting to rebound as we get into the summer months.

According to an airport spokesperson, TPA had 86,000 passengers in April, and 230,000 in May.

Airlines are now starting to fill their flights.

American Airlines announcing Friday, June 26, 2020 that it will begin booking its planes at full capacity on July 1; following in the footsteps of United Airlines but Southwest, Delta, and JetBlue have promised to keep middle seats open through September.