Marjory Stoneman Douglas Commission to discuss new laws, keeping kids safe before first day of school

Making Florida schools as safe as possible is a top priority in the state. With the new school year right around the corner, the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Safety Commission will meet Tuesday to give important updates on laws and measures in place to keep Florida students safe.

According to the agenda, they plenty to tackle. Topics include an update on the Office of Safe Schools, a presentation on the proposed changes to radio and 911 communications, as well as to the threat management team.

Also on the agenda is an update to Alyssa’s Law. It was put in place back in 2019 and named in honor of Alyssa Alhadeff, a 14-year-old student who was gunned down during the Parkland massacre. Following the tragedy, her mom advocated for each teacher and staff member to have a panic button on hand, so if the unthinkable were to happen again, they could alert law enforcement quickly.

Currently, all 67 school districts in Florida are required to have a mobile panic alarm system in place. It’s a critical tool that can connect with first responders and law enforcement for everything from a school safety threat to medical emergencies. It also pinpoints the person’s exact location, so others know where the person was on campus when pressing the button.

Also on the agenda is an update from Pinellas Sheriff Bob Gualtieri regarding House Bill 1421, also known as the school safety bill that was signed into law earlier this summer by Governor Ron DeSantis.

It focuses on increasing mental health crisis intervention training, as well as making sure law enforcement is involved and present with schools when they practice active shooter drills. The bill also requires each school district to have a reunification plan in place to be able to reunite students and parents in the case of an emergency.

The meeting will take place in Sunrise on Tuesday morning.