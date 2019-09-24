Marshalls launches first-ever online store

article

Popular discount retail store Marshalls officially launched its first-ever online store.

With over 1,100 physical stores across the United States, Marshalls has made a name for itself by selling a large variety of brand-name clothing for men and women, plus home goods, accessories and beauty products.

Marshalls announced earlier this year it would launch a retail website and Tuesday, the company made it official, posting links on its social media platforms.

"We are thrilled to introduce Marshalls.com, which allows customers to shop Marshalls anytime," said Mark DeOliveira, Executive Vice President, TJX Digital US.

Founded in 1956, the chain was late to the e-commerce game but expects to have a strong presence online.

"This site will feature a unique assortment of the brands and values that Marshalls is known for, and also offer customers the ability to shop through fun, interactive features and curations. We are excited for customers to experience the brand in this new way,” DeOliveira added.

As expected, Marshalls lovers are going crazy for the announcement on Twitter with various, ecstatic reactions.

"It's official!!!" one user tweeted with a very excited Oprah gif attached.

"...My money is so gone now!" another Twitter user wrote with an excited Kermit the Frog gif.

To join in on the collective joy of online Marshalls shopping, visit their website.