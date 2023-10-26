Man with Tampa ties accused of killing Maryland judge found dead in wooded area: Sheriff

article

After a week-long manhunt, authorities found the body of a man who is accused of gunning down a Maryland Circuit Court Judge, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

During an expanded evidentiary search on Thursday at around 11 a.m., officials found a deceased person in the Williamsport, Maryland, area. The person was positively identified as Pedro Argote, 49, the suspect wanted for the murder of Judge Andrew Wilkinson.

On October 19, deputies responded to reports of a shooting in Hagerstown, Maryland. They found a Maryland Circuit Court Judge suffering from multiple gunshot wounds who later died at a hospital.

Deputies said Argote had ties to multiple cities nationwide, including Clearwater and Tampa and was considered "armed and dangerous" by U.S. Marshals.

His body was found in a heavily wooded area about one mile Northwest of where the suspect vehicle was found.