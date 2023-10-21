U.S. Marshals searching for man with Tampa ties suspected of murdering Maryland Circuit Court Judge

article

The U.S. Marshals Service is asking for the public's help locating 49-year-old Pedro Argote, suspected of murdering a Maryland Circuit Court Judge.

On Oct.19, the Washington County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting in the 19100 block of Olde Waterford Road in Hagerstown, Maryland.

Upon arriving on the scene, deputies say they found one victim, a Maryland Circuit Court Judge who had sustained gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a hospital, where he passed away, deputies said.

Deputies believe Argote is operating a silver 2009 Mercedes GL 450 bearing Maryland registration 4EH0408.

Argote has ties to multiple cities, including Brooklyn and Long Island, New York; Tampa and Clearwater, Florida; Columbus, Indiana; and unknown cities in North Carolina, deputies said.

He is considered "armed and dangerous."

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for any information that leads to Argote’s arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED2 or submit tips via the USMS Tips App.