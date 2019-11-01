Masked men forcibly enter Hillsborough County home, tie up resident

Three masked men forced their way into a Hillsborough County home. The armed trio tied up the woman who was home and robbed her.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office tells FOX 13 News they don't think this violent home invasion was random, and have no reason to believe anyone else nearby is in danger.

It was just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. A woman was home alone inside her Hampshire Road home.

"Three unidentified men all wearing masks and gloves forced their way into this home through the front door," said HCSO Spokesperson, Amanda Granit.

We’re told one was carrying a rifle, and a second was armed with a handgun.

"Tied the woman up with zip ties, placed a t-shirt over her face, then they went into the master bedroom, kinda grabbed what they could, they got away with some jewelry,” Granit said.

The trio ran off with their stolen loot without hurting the woman.

Investigators say suspect one was around 5-feet 2-inches with a thin build. Suspect two is described as a medium built, about 5-feet 7-inches tall. HCSO said suspect three was around 270-pounds and 5-feet 7-inches tall.

"One had a rifle, the other had a handgun, so this is something that could have escalated very quickly and we're thankful it didn’t," said Granit.

Neighbors on the quiet street were surprised to learn about the violent home invasion.

Family members of the woman involved tell us she is doing okay since the traumatic attack.

"Obviously, this must have been a terrifying ordeal for this woman, so we're doing whatever we can to figure out who these men are, why they may have targeted this house and arrest them," Granit said.

If you know anything about this crime or the three suspects, call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office at 813-247-8200.