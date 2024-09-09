Massive 3-day country music festival coming to Tampa in 2025

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A three-day country music festival is coming to Tampa next year, according to Raymond James Stadium.

The stadium posted the announcement on Instagram on Monday:

"Raymond James Stadium becomes Tampa Bay’s home of Country Music in 2025 with the arrival of a massive three-day Country Music Festival coming next May."

According to the post, there will be a major announcement soon, but fans can expect a "superstar lineup."

The festival will be in May 2025.

