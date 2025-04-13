Victim's son-in-law arrested after suspicious death at Crystal River home: CCSO

The Brief A victim's son-in-law has been arrested after a suspicious death at a Crystal River home, according to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office. 43-year-old David Nemyier was taken into custody on Sunday after authorities interviewed several people of interest over the weekend. Investigators say the circumstances surrounding Kyle Pazain's death were suspicious from the start.



After finding a 67-year-old man dead at a Crystal River home on Friday morning, the Citrus County Sheriff's Office says the victim's son-in-law has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

43-year-old David Nemyier was taken into custody on Sunday after authorities interviewed several people of interest over the weekend.

Courtesy: Citrus County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say the circumstances surrounding Kyle Pazain's death were suspicious from the start.

What they're saying:

"I am incredibly proud of our detectives and Forensics Unit for their dedication in quickly piecing together the difficult puzzle surrounding Mr. Pazain's death in such an expedient manner," said Sheriff David Vincent. "Their hard work has been instrumental in bringing us closer to a successful prosecution in this case. We will continue to work closely with the Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney's Office to ensure the Pazain family receives the justice they deserve. Our thoughts and prayers remain with them, and we are committed to supporting them every step of the way as this case moves forward through the criminal justice system."

Nemyier was taken to the Citrus County Detention Facility with no bond.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the CCSO Major Case Section at 352-726-1121 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-888-ANY-TIPS (269-8477).

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Citrus County Sheriff's Office.

