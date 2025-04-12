VIDEO: Deputy hit, dragged by motorcyclist during traffic stop, PCSO looking for driver
HUDSON, Fla. - The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is looking for a motorcyclist after they say one of their deputies was hit and dragged about 10 feet while attempting to make a traffic stop.
The deputy was walking towards the man driving a black Suzuki SV650 when the driver accelerated, hitting the deputy.
Courtesy: Pasco County Sheriff's Office.
The incident happened near the US 19 and Beach Blvd. area of Hudson.
PCSO says the suspect was last seen with a full-faced helmet, tan shirt, black shorts and high-top sneakers.
The deputy sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
What you can do:
If you have any information on this case, or know the identity of the suspect, submit a tip to the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line: 1-800-706-2488 and refer to case number 25011754.
You can also submit a tip online.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.
