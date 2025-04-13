Teenage boy shot, killed in St. Pete driveway, investigation underway: SPPD

The Brief A teenage boy was shot and killed in a St. Pete driveway late on Saturday night, according to the St. Petersburg Police. Officers say the shots came from an unknown car near the home at 2421 11th St. S. At the moment, there is no description of the car where the gunshots came from.



A Largo 13-year-old boy has died after being shot in the driveway of a home at 2421 11th St. S, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

What we know:

Officers say the shots came from an unknown car shortly after 11 p.m. on Saturday night.

The teen was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died.

The victim has been identified as Jaden Hill.

What we don't know:

At the moment, there is no description of the car where the gunshots came from.

SPPD has not released information on any possible suspects.

What you can do:

Anyone with information that could be helpful to the investigation is asked to call St. Petersburg Police at 727-893-7780.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the St. Petersburg Police Department.

