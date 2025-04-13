Teenage boy shot, killed in St. Pete driveway, investigation underway: SPPD
LARGO, Fla. - A Largo 13-year-old boy has died after being shot in the driveway of a home at 2421 11th St. S, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.
What we know:
Officers say the shots came from an unknown car shortly after 11 p.m. on Saturday night.
The teen was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died.
The victim has been identified as Jaden Hill.
What we don't know:
At the moment, there is no description of the car where the gunshots came from.
SPPD has not released information on any possible suspects.
What you can do:
Anyone with information that could be helpful to the investigation is asked to call St. Petersburg Police at 727-893-7780.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the St. Petersburg Police Department.
