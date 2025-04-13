Expand / Collapse search

Teenage boy shot, killed in St. Pete driveway, investigation underway: SPPD

By
Published  April 13, 2025 11:27am EDT
St. Petersburg
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • A teenage boy was shot and killed in a St. Pete driveway late on Saturday night, according to the St. Petersburg Police.
    • Officers say the shots came from an unknown car near the home at 2421 11th St. S.
    • At the moment, there is no description of the car where the gunshots came from.

LARGO, Fla. - A Largo 13-year-old boy has died after being shot in the driveway of a home at 2421 11th St. S, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

What we know:

Officers say the shots came from an unknown car shortly after 11 p.m. on Saturday night.

The teen was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died.

The victim has been identified as Jaden Hill.

What we don't know:

At the moment, there is no description of the car where the gunshots came from.

SPPD has not released information on any possible suspects.

What you can do:

Anyone with information that could be helpful to the investigation is asked to call St. Petersburg Police at 727-893-7780.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the St. Petersburg Police Department.

