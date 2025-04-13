Toddler wanders from home in Palm Harbor, found dead in pond: PCSO

article

A 3-year-old boy with Autism drowned Sunday afternoon after wandering away from his home in Palm Harbor.

Timeline:

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says Kyrie Larry was playing with his siblings when he left the family's apartment without them noticing.

The sheriff's office says Kyrie's parents are hearing impaired and didn't hear him leave. The child's father, Marcus Larry, called 911 when the family realized he was gone.

Ring doorbell video showed the child, who was not wearing any clothing, leaving the apartment at 3843 Lancaster Court around 3:30 p.m.

Kyrie was found dead a couple of hours later in a pond not far from the apartment building.

What they're saying:

At this point, the sheriff's office said no charges are likely, saying this was an unfortunate accident.

Kyrie was autistic and non-verbal.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

