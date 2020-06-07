Massive sinkhole opens up in Central Florida, taking down traffic lights with it

A massive sinkhole has been spotted in Marion County.

The depression is located at the intersection of State Road 35 and Dogwood Road.

Cable lines that help up traffic control lights there fell right into the ground.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said that a vehicle traveling southbound on Sunday morning collided into these down cable lines, causing it to rise off the ground and do a complete front flip. It came to a final rest in the intersection on its wheels.

Lanes in the area are closed.

