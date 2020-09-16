Expand / Collapse search

Mayor de Blasio will furlough everyone in his office, including himself

Updated 12 hours ago
Mayor announces City Hall staffing furloughs

Mayor Bill de Blasio says he and his City Hall staff will all be taking unpaid furloughs, but is this setting the state for bigger cuts to come?

NEW YORK - The New York City mayor says he is going to require everyone who works in his office to take a 5-day unpaid furlough because of a budget shortfall.

Mayor Bill de Blasio says the city has lost $9 billion in revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic.  The city has slashed the budget by $7 billion but cost savings are still needed.

The furloughs will begin on October 1 and will be spread out until March 2021.

"This is a step you never want to take for hardworking people," de Blasio said at a Wednesday morning news conference.

The mayor says he will also be part of the furlough.  The unpaid time off is expected to save about $1 million.

There are nearly 500 employees in the mayor's office.  It had already put a hiring freeze in place and made other cuts to save approximately $12 million.

"We're going to be looking at all options," de Blasio answered when asked if it could be expanded to the entire city workforce.

