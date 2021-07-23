McMullen Booth Road in Palm Harbor partially closed due to crash; at least 3 injured

article

The northbound lanes of McMullen Booth Road in Palm Harbor following a Friday morning crash.

The two-vehicle collision occurred near Curlew Road. Palm Harbor Fire Rescue officials said there are three patients and one person had to be extricated from the vehicle.

The view from SkyFOX shows heavy damage to both cars, with one resting on a guardrail, surrounded by debris.

The events leading up to the crash remain under investigation.