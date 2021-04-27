Meet Key West's famous swimming Maine Coon kitty

Cats have a reputation for disliking water, but there's a Maine Coon in Key West who defies the norm.

The cat named Fisher can often be seen taking refreshing paddles in the crystal clear waters surrounding Key West, Florida.

Don't worry, Fisher has a cat-sized life jacket to keep him buoyant, just in case.

Videos of Fisher's adventures are posted by his owners on Instagram.

They say Fisher has been swimming since he was a kitten and also enjoys paddle boarding and riding around on boats.

Fisher also enjoys water from other sources, like the bathroom faucet.