Meet Lincoln Moore: 4-year-old 'hype kid' taking Tampa Bay Lightning games by storm

The Brief Four-year-old Lincoln Moore has become the "hype kid" for the Tampa Bay Lightning after his infectious dancing on the arena jumbotron turned him into a fan favorite. Lincoln’s passion for the Bolts is a family legacy. His grandfather has been a fan since the team’s inaugural game in 1992. Beyond just dancing, Lincoln's impressive hockey knowledge led the team to mic him up and grant him the honor of firing up the Tesla coil to kick off the playoffs.



His smile is contagious, his dancing is hilarious, and his energy is infectious. It’s easy to see why four-year-old Lincoln Moore has become the hype kid for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The backstory:

"It started on the jumbotron. He just loves to dance. He loves to make people happy, and they put him up there and it kind of stuck," said Lincoln’s dad, Zach Moore. "The next game they put them up again and then again."

Lincoln is loving his newfound fame.

"He always tells us his favorite thing about coming to the games is how famous he's become. So he loves hanging out with the fans and taking pictures with people and hyping up the crowd," said Lincoln’s mom, Faith Moore.

His love for the lightning runs deep. The whole family cheers for the bolts. It all started with Lincoln’s grandpa. He was at the very first game in 1992.

What they're saying:

"It’s been amazing. Especially this season. Passing on my love of hockey now to my grandson. It’s been amazing," said Lincoln’s grandpa, Randy Hook.

And bolts fans can not get enough of Lincon and his mohawk.

"We get approached at every game. He's always taking pictures with people. It's been pretty incredible watching that," said Zach.

It’s also fun to watch is his reaction every time he sees himself on the jumbotron.

"It's like a switch goes on in his brain and his arms are up. He brings the energy. He couldn't be more elated in that moment," shared Zach.

His knowledge of the sport and team is impressive. It’s why the Bolts mic’d him up during a recent game and had him fire up the tesla coil to start Game 1 of the playoff series.