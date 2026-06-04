Tampa police name man and woman found dead in connected Old Seminole Heights investigations

article

The Brief Tampa police identified the two people found dead in connected Old Seminole Heights investigations as 36-year-old Tyneisha Burroughs and 41-year-old Jamel Williams, who were reportedly in a romantic relationship. Williams was found dead inside a vehicle on North Central Avenue on May 25, while Burroughs was discovered dead hours later inside a home on East Patterson Street that showed signs of smoke and fire damage. Detectives say the cases are connected and not random, but Burroughs' cause of death and the circumstances linking the two deaths remain under investigation.



Tampa police have identified the man and woman found dead in two connected investigations in Old Seminole Heights on Memorial Day weekend.

Victims identified by Tampa police

What we know:

According to the Tampa Police Department, the woman has been identified as 36-year-old Tyneisha Burroughs. The man was identified as 41-year-old Jamel Williams.

Investigators said Burroughs and Williams were last known to be in a romantic relationship before their deaths.

Police released the identities Wednesday as detectives continue investigating the circumstances surrounding the two deaths.

Man found dead inside vehicle

The backstory:

Shortly before 1:30 a.m. on May 25, officers responded to the 6900 block of North Central Avenue after receiving reports of a vehicle stopped in the roadway with its engine running.

When officers arrived, they found Williams dead inside the vehicle. Investigators previously said he appeared to have suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police said Williams was the only person inside the vehicle.

Woman discovered dead inside damaged home

Dig deeper:

Several hours later, shortly before 6:30 a.m., officers were called to a home in the 200 block of East Patterson Street after reports of an unresponsive woman.

At the scene, investigators found Burroughs dead inside the residence.

Early findings indicated there was smoke and structural damage inside the home, suggesting a fire may have recently occurred.

Investigation continues

What we don't know:

The cause and manner of Burroughs' death have not yet been publicly released. Officials said the medical examiner's office will determine her official cause of death.

While investigators have now confirmed Burroughs and Williams were romantically involved, authorities have not released additional details about what may have led to their deaths.

Detectives say cases are connected

Police have previously said that evidence indicates the two deaths are connected and are not believed to be random incidents.

Tampa police said the investigation remains active and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

What you can do:

Anyone with information that could assist investigators, or who may have home security video from either scene, is asked to contact TPD at 813-231-6130.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay by calling 800-873-TIPS.