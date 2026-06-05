Rick Scott urges Tampa officials to review Kanye concerts over rapper’s antisemitic remarks

The Brief Sen. Rick Scott is urging the Tampa Sports Authority to review two Kanye concerts scheduled for June 26 and June 28 at Raymond James Stadium. Scott said taxpayer dollars should not be used to support shows by the rapper Ye, still commonly known as Kanye West, because of his history of antisemitic remarks. The Tampa concerts come after Ye was barred from entering the U.K., saw shows in Italy and Poland scrapped, and faced a failed legal challenge to two Netherlands concerts. In Tampa, the debate also raises First Amendment questions because Raymond James Stadium is publicly owned.



Sen. Rick Scott is pressuring the Tampa Sports Authority to rethink two upcoming Kanye concerts at Raymond James Stadium, saying a taxpayer-supported venue should not give the rapper a stage after years of antisemitic remarks.

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is scheduled to perform at Raymond James Stadium on June 26 and June 28.

In a letter Thursday to the Tampa Sports Authority, Scott called Ye a "vocal antisemite" and said his comments are "vile" and a "slap in the face" to Florida’s Jewish community.

Senator Rick Scott's letter to Tampa Sports Authority.

"Kanye West’s consistent antisemitic attacks are an affront to the values of the people of the Hillsborough community," Scott wrote.

Scott pointed to Ye praising Nazis, calling himself one and directing people to merchandise featuring swastikas. He urged the Tampa Sports Authority to review the shows and make sure no taxpayer dollars support them.

Rick Scott wants to stop Tampa shows

The Tampa shows stand out because Raymond James Stadium is publicly owned and managed by the Tampa Sports Authority, a public agency.

That makes the issue more complicated than a private venue deciding whether to host an artist.

Scott is arguing taxpayer dollars should not support Ye’s performances. The Tampa Sports Authority, meanwhile, is pointing to free speech principles in its role operating a public venue.

The sports authority told the Tampa Bay Times it recognizes the concerns being raised about the upcoming events.

"As a public agency, we follow the principles of free speech in operating our venue, although we do not condone remarks or actions from any artists that are offensive and divisive," the sports authority said, according to the Times.

Ye's shows overseas

Ye’s comments have led to major backlash across the entertainment industry and overseas.

The Associated Press reported Ye was barred from entering the U.K. in April over his remarks. Shows in Italy and Poland were also scrapped.

In the Netherlands, however, a judge allowed two Ye concerts to move forward this week. A Jewish organization had tried to block the shows, arguing Ye should be banned for voicing admiration for Adolf Hitler and selling T-shirts featuring swastikas.

According to the AP, the Amsterdam District Court ruled there were no grounds to bar Ye from performing because there were "no indications" his presence would create concrete public order dangers.

The AP also reported more than 100,000 fans turned out in Istanbul last weekend for Ye’s first performance in Turkey.

Ye's apology

According to the AP, Ye apologized in January through a full-page advertisement in The Wall Street Journal. He attributed his behavior to bipolar disorder and described a manic episode that he said damaged his life.

The apology has not ended the backlash.

Scott said Ye’s comments helped mainstream antisemitism and said taxpayer dollars should not be used to support his Tampa shows.

"I am confident that the Tampa Sports Authority will continue fostering a safe and inclusive community, especially for Jewish Floridians," Scott wrote.

What's next:

As of now, Raymond James Stadium’s official event page still listed Ye concerts on June 26 and June 28.

Scott’s letter does not cancel the shows. But, it does put public pressure on the Tampa Sports Authority with about three weeks to go before the first concert.