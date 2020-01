article

Welcome to the world, Thiego!

He was the first born baby of 2020 at St. Joseph’s Hospital on Wednesday morning. He arrived at 12:14 a.m., and weighed in at 6 pounds, 13 ounces. He is also 18.5 inches long.

Thiego is the Tampa mom’s second child. She has a 6-year-old at home.

Congratulations to the entire family!