Expand / Collapse search
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
5
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Flood Watch
from FRI 8:00 AM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Rip Current Statement
from FRI 8:00 AM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County
Small Craft Advisory
from FRI 8:00 PM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters

‘Melrose Place’ and ‘Always’ star Brad Johnson dead at 62

By Daniel Miller
Published 
Updated 1:31PM
Entertainment
FOX TV Digital Team
Getty Images-2071477 article

Actor Brad Johnson attends the premiere of Columbia Pictures'/Revolution Studios' film "Hollywood Homicide" at the Mann Village theater June 10, 2003 in Westwood, California. (Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - Actor Brad Johnson died at the age of 62.  The entertainer appeared on FOX’s 90s hit TV show "Melrose Place" and the Steven Spielberg film "Always," according to multiple media reports.

Johnson died from COVID-19 complications on Feb. 18 in Fort Worth, Texas.  The actor’s rep, Linda McAlister, confirmed the news of his death to the Hollywood Reporter, the media outlet reported Thursday. 

The Tucson, Arizona, native was born on October 24, 1959, and was the son of a horse trainer and developed a passion for the outdoors. Johnson's family described him in an obituary as a "true renaissance man."

RELATED: ‘Melrose Place’ stars reunite on ‘Fantasy Island’: ‘So much fun’

He started a professional rodeo career in 1984 and was recruited by a movie scout which helped launch his acting career. Johnson went on to appear in commercials, magazines, films, and television shows and became the face of Marlboro for a few years as the "Marlboro Man," per his obituary.

Johnson appeared in multiple films and television shows including, "Soldier of Fortune, Inc.," "Riverworld," "CSI, "Dallas," "The Birds II: Land’s End" and "Rough Riders."

The actor is survived by his wife of 35 years, Laurie, his eldest son Shane, his daughters Bellamy, Rachel, Eliana, Eden, Rebekah, Annabeth, and his youngest son William.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.


 