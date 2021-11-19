Memphis police release CCTV images of suspects in shooting of rapper Young Dolph

article

Police released images of suspects and a suspect vehicle in the fatal shooting of rapper Young Dolph outside Makeda’s Homemade Cookies in Memphis, Tennessee, on November 17.

Young Dolph, 36, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Memphis Police Department said: "On November 17, 2021, at 12:24 pm, officers responded to a shooting call at 2370 Airways Boulevard. Officers located an unresponsive male victim lying on the floor of the business with multiple gunshot wounds."

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 09: Rapper Young Dolph performs onstage during 2021 ONE Musicfest at Centennial Olympic Park on October 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

"Investigators obtained video surveillance which shows two suspects exit a white two-door Mercedes Benz armed with guns. The suspects approached the victim while he was inside the business and shot the victim several times. The suspects then fled the scene. No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing."

Meanwhile, the bakery where Young Dolph was killed, Makeda’s Homemade Cookies, says he was a "regular customer."

Speaking to Fox13 Memphis, the store’s owner said the 36-year-old was shot and killed by a suspect who drove up after the rapper walked in to buy cookies.

"We are heartbroken and saddened by the passing of Young Dolph. He was a regular customer and loved Makeda’s Cookies," the bakery said in an Instagram post. "Our hearts and condolences goes out to his family. He will never be forgotten and will be so missed."

A week before the fatal shooting, the bakery shared a video of the rapper praising their cookies.

"The tragic shooting death of rap artist Young Dolph serves as another reminder of the pain that violent crime brings with it," Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said.