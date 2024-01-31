Meta CEO Mark Zuckerburg apologizes to families who lost loved ones due to social media

In a stunning move on Capitol Hill Wednesday, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologized to families who said their loved ones died as a result of social media.

It happened during a U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee hearing with five Big Tech CEOs on the Online Child Sexual Exploitation Crisis.

Licensed Psychologist Dr. Wendy Rice has been practicing in Tampa for more than 20 years. During that time, she's seen how social media has gone from a non-factor to a major reason why young teens need mental health resources.

The big question now is whether Zuckerberg's apology will lead to the big changes many say are needed to keep kids safer online.

Wednesday's hearing opened with a video showing the faces of loved ones whose families say died as a result of social media. At one point, Republican U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri challenged Zuckerberg to turn around and apologize to the families.

"You’re on national television. Would you like now to apologize to the victims who have been harmed by your product? Show them the pictures," Sen. Hawley said.

Moments later, Zuckerberg turned to the audience and began addressing the families with a microphone, picking up his words a few seconds after he started.

"We’re going to continue doing industry-leading efforts to make sure that no one has to go through the types of things your families have had to suffer," Zuckerberg said.

Mark Zuckerberg (R), CEO of Meta testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on January 31, 2024 in Washington, DC. The committee heard testimony from the heads of the largest tech firms on the dangers of chi Expand

The fiery questioning only continued from Hawley.

Hawley: "Will you set up a victims' compensation fund with your money? The money you made on these families sitting behind you? Yes or no?"

Zuckerberg: "Senator, I don't think that that's my job."

Hawley: "Sounds like a no."

According to the FBI, they’ve received more than 7,000 reports over the last year related to the online sextortion of minors, which is when people adopt fake identities online, coerce victims to send nude photos and then threaten to post them if they don’t pay.

Of those victims, more than a dozen have died by suicide, according to the Department of Justice.

"Kids don't have a very long time horizon, so something terrible that happens or embarrassing or threatening that happens to a kid really can feel like it's going to ruin their lives," Dr. Rice said.

As Dr. Rice explained, while parents wait to see if Big Tech makes any big changes, parents should know good communication is key.

"The most important thing you can do is start a conversation. Do some research, get knowledgeable yourself," Dr. Rice said. "You're not looking to take this away from them. You just want them to be informed consumers."

For more information on social media guides for parents, click here.