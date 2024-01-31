UMG TikTok standoff: Music group may pull songs from TikTok amid licensing dispute

The next time you open TikTok, you may discover that much of the music added to videos by your favorite content creators has disappeared.

In an open letter to musicians published late Tuesday, international music corporation Universal Music Group explained "why we must call time out on TikTok."

UMG said it will no longer license its content to the video giant if the two are unable to agree to a new licensing contract. The current agreement expires on Wednesday.

READ: Nearly 1 in 5 teens use TikTok, YouTube 'almost constantly,’ survey finds

In one key passage of the letter, the music conglomerate accused TikTok of attempting "to bully us into accepting a deal worth less than the previous deal, far less than fair market value and not reflective of their exponential growth."

File: TikTok

UMG alleges that the video platform intimidated them "by selectively removing the music of certain of our developing artists, while keeping on the platform our audience-driving global stars."

In response to the claims made by Universal, TikTok published its own statement Tuesday night accusing UMG of putting "their own greed above interests of their artists and songwriters."

READ: Mom calls out bullies' parents in viral TikTok after daughter's 'knock-off' Stanley cup was mocked at school

The platform went on to counter that "despite Universal's false narrative and rhetoric, the fact is they have chosen to walk away from the powerful support of a platform with well over a billion users that serves as a free promotional and discovery vehicle for their talent."

File: TikTok

If the two sides do not come to an agreement on Wednesday, TikTok may have to mute or altogether remove billions of videos featuring UMG's licensed music, including songs by Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, Drake and Billie Eilish.

TikTok concluded its response to UMG by saying that it had been able to reach 'artist-first' agreements "with every other label and publisher" excluding Universal. "Clearly, Universal's self-serving actions are not in the best interests of artists, songwriters and fans," the statement reads.