The Brief A Pasco County organization is teaching people who are visually impaired how to use Meta smart glasses to better navigate their surroundings. The technology can identify objects, read labels and packages, and answer questions about what users see. The Lighthouse for the Visually Impaired and Blind is helping eligible clients access the glasses, which can cost up to $500.



The Lighthouse for the Visually Impaired and Blind is helping people with vision loss gain more independence through technology, including Meta smart glasses.

Pasco County smart glasses training

Big picture view:

The glasses use artificial intelligence to describe a person's surroundings, identify objects and provide information about what's in front of them. Users can simply ask, "Hey Meta, what am I looking at?" The glasses can then describe the scene, including objects, furniture and other details.

For Victor Bennett, who recently completed the Lighthouse's training program, the technology has made a significant difference in his daily life.

"It's big. It's a game-changer for me," Bennett said, adding the glasses have reduced his reliance on other people for everyday tasks. "A lot more than what I'm used to without them. I was really dependent on other people to do simple tasks for me that these Meta have taken over for me."

How Meta glasses assist blind users

What they're saying:

Scott Wilson, an assistive technology instructor at the Lighthouse, trains clients to use the glasses and other tools designed to help people with vision loss.

Wilson, who is legally blind himself, says the glasses can do much more than describe a room. They can also read food labels, packages and cooking instructions.

Users can ask follow-up questions to get more detailed information about what the glasses are seeing. The technology also offers a Live AI feature, which allows users to have an ongoing video conversation with artificial intelligence.

Wilson says that can help someone locate a small object, such as a pill dropped on the floor, by asking the glasses to look around.

Lighthouse program eligibility and costs

By the numbers:

A few dozen people have completed the training program since it began about a year ago. Meta's second-generation Ray-Ban smart glasses can cost between $380 and approximately $500.

What's next:

The Lighthouse is working to help clients who may not be able to afford the technology on their own. The glasses are available through the organization to clients who have completed its vision rehabilitation program and smart glasses training and meet certain eligibility requirements.

The Lighthouse for the Visually Impaired and Blind has more information about the program on its website.