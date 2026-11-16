Tampa weather: Warmer temperatures and breezy winds return Monday ahead of rain

The Brief Temperatures in the Bay Area will climb into the mid and upper 70s Monday as clouds increase ahead of a breezy, wetter week. Wind gusts could reach up to 25 mph at times, bringing choppy marine conditions to the eastern Gulf through most of the week. Spotty showers will move in on Monday night before rain chances jump to 50% Tuesday, though overall rainfall totals will stay light.



A warmer, breezier weather pattern is moving into Tampa Bay on Monday, bringing increasing clouds and returning rain chances throughout the week.

Tampa weather forecast

What we know:

Daytime temperatures are rebounding into the mid and upper 70s on Monday as cloud cover builds across the area. Winds will pick up throughout the day and remain breezy for the rest of the week, with gusts reaching up to 25 mph at times.

Spotty showers are expected to develop Monday night ahead of a wetter day on Tuesday, when rain chances jump to 50%. The rainfall will be on and off, mixing passing showers with dry stretches.

Florida rainfall and marine conditions

By the numbers:

Overall rainfall amounts will remain light, with the Bay Area generally seeing less than an inch of rain. The highest rain totals are expected to fall over the eastern half of the Florida peninsula.

Out on the water, gusty northeast winds will create choppy marine conditions over the eastern Gulf through most of the week.

Unconfirmed forecast details

What we don't know:

The forecast does not specify exact hourly timelines for when the passing showers will arrive or clear out on Tuesday. Specific wind speeds and temperatures for the second half of the week have also not been detailed.