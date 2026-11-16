Live with Kelly and Mark: Morning tapings draw crowds to Clearwater Beach

The Brief "Live with Kelly and Mark" is taping four episodes on Clearwater Beach on Monday and Tuesday at the Sandpearl Resort. Hundreds of fans bundled up and began lining up around 4 a.m. Monday for the morning broadcast. Celebrity guests include Patrick Wilson, David Foster, Katharine McPhee and Sarah Chalke, alongside a hometown tour from Mark Consuelos.



Hundreds of bundled-up fans braved the pre-dawn chill on Clearwater Beach on Monday, lining up as early as 4 a.m. to catch a "Live with Kelly and Mark" taping along the shore.

Clearwater Beach taping schedule

What we know:

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos and the "Live" team are filming four episodes at the Sandpearl Resort in partnership with Visit St. Pete-Clearwater. Morning tapings are scheduled for 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Monday and Tuesday.

The staging area on Monday morning was set up around Frenchy’s. Thousands of fans are expected to gather along the shore for the shows, and all attendees must be at least 18 years old.

Fans gather before sunrise

What they're saying:

A man from Spring Hill, along with his wife and daughter, claimed the very first spots in line on Monday morning. A vacationing couple from Wisconsin also joined the early crowd after deciding to grab tickets during their Florida trip.

Longtime viewers shared their excitement while waiting near the sand. One man noted he has watched Ripa since her days on "All My Children," while a woman told FOX 13’s Russell Rhodes she named her daughter Hayley after Ripa’s character on the soap opera.

Celebrity guests and hometown tour

What's next:

Consuelos, who attended Bloomingdale High School, is expected to treat viewers to a tour of his hometown.

Monday’s guest lineup features actor Patrick Wilson, brother of FOX 13 anchor Mark Wilson, along with a musical performance by David Foster and Katharine McPhee. On Tuesday, actor Sarah Chalke will join the show to talk about ABC’s "Scrubs."

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos co-host "Live with Kelly and Mark", featuring guests Mandy Moore and Kyle Cooke, with coverage airing on Tuesday, May 19th, 2026. Live with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.(Disney/Lorenzo Bevilaqua)KELLY RIPA, MARK Expand

Show history and broadcast details

The backstory:

Ripa has co-hosted the award-winning morning program for more than two decades, earning seven Daytime Emmy Awards for talk show host. Consuelos joined as permanent co-host in April 2023 after years of filling in as a guest host, and the pair won the 2024 Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host.

The nationally syndicated program airs weekdays on FOX 13 at 10 a.m.