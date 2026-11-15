Tampa crash: 58-year-old man dies after exiting wrecked car on I-4

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The Brief A 58-year-old Tampa man died on I-4 after leaving his wrecked Aston Martin and trying to cross the highway. Troopers say the man first lost control of his car and hit a crash cushion near the SR-618 ramp. Four separate vehicles struck the man on the highway after he walked away from his disabled car.



A 58-year-old Tampa man died on eastbound I-4 after crashing his Aston Martin, exiting the car and attempting to cross the highway on foot, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Fatal crash on eastbound I-4

What we know:

FHP said the Tampa man was driving eastbound on I-4 when he lost control of the Aston Martin and slammed into a crash cushion at the ramp leading to SR-618.

Troopers said the man got out and tried to cross the active highway lanes. Four passing vehicles then hit him, causing fatal injuries at the scene, according to FHP.

Highway safety device and investigation

What we don't know:

Troopers have not yet confirmed the exact date or time the crash happened, or whether any of the four drivers involved remained at the scene. Authorities also have not released the man's name or what caused him to lose control of the Aston Martin.

Crash attenuator safety purpose

Big picture view

The man's initial impact involved a crash attenuator, a roadside safety device built to absorb a vehicle's kinetic energy during a collision, according to FHP. Troopers said components like crushable foam, steel tubes, hydraulic pistons or sand- and water-filled barrels collapse or deform to slow a car down gradually rather than letting it hit a rigid wall.