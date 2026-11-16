The Brief Complaints about Saint Stephen's Episcopal School in Bradenton have prompted Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier to inquire about potential business fraud. Uthmeier's office questions whether the private school expelled children, withheld transcripts and kept full-year tuition after parents objected to sexually loaded material. School leaders pledged full cooperation with state requests while maintaining they acted ethically and in accordance with Florida law.



Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier says his office is examining complaints involving Saint Stephen's Episcopal School in Bradenton, with concerns centered on whether the school misled families about alleged sexually explicit and LGBTQ-related material being made available to students at the private school, including at younger grade levels.

Uthmeier addressed the complaints during a news conference in Tampa on Monday and previously discussed the matter in a video posted to social media last Thursday.

The attorney general said his office is not yet calling the matter an investigation, but one of its primary concerns is whether the school may have committed business fraud.

Uthmeier's office has demanded that the school preserve records, stop collection efforts against affected families and make the families whole.

Saint Stephen's Episcopal School complaints

What we know:

According to information presented by the attorney general's office, Saint Stephen's Episcopal School promotes itself as an institution that cultivates mutual respect by honoring all faiths, affirming the dignity of all people and encouraging open dialogue throughout the school.

Uthmeier said the school's handbook also promises not to tolerate sexual content.

However, a letter from the attorney general's office lists four readings that allegedly contain sexually mature material, including descriptions of sexual encounters between teenagers.

The attorney general’s Office of Parental Rights was reportedly told that the school abruptly expelled children from multiple families shortly after their parents objected to the content.

The families also allege the school kept their tuition after the students were expelled and withheld student transcripts.

"Schools cannot mislead families about their curriculum, then expel children and keep a full year's tuition when parents object," Uthmeier wrote in his social media post. "My office has demanded that Saint Stephen's Episcopal School preserve records, stop collections, and make these families whole. Florida parents will not be silenced."

At least two families appear to be affected, according to information shared by the attorney general's office. The students have not been publicly identified.

During Monday's news conference, Uthmeier said his office had received concerns about sexually explicit material allegedly being made available to students at younger grade levels.

"We've had a lot of concerns with this one establishment where we see very harmful sexual content in young grade levels," Uthmeier said. "And that can't happen, so we're gonna take action."

Attorney general raises business fraud concerns

What they're saying:

Uthmeier said the allegations raise concerns under the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act, which addresses deceptive and unfair business practices.

The attorney general said private schools have some independence but are not entirely exempt from government oversight when making representations to families about their programs and curriculum.

"Private schools, rightly, have some independence, but when you are marketing yourself as an institution that's going to protect kids from harmful content, content that's too mature for younger grades, content that's pornographic or sexual in nature, you've got to live up to that marketing," Uthmeier said. "We expect our young kids to be in a safe environment. As a private school, you're not completely immune from government regulation and oversight."

Uthmeier also criticized the school's alleged response to parents who raised concerns about the material.

"I'd certainly like to see them handle this the right way," Uthmeier said during Monday's news conference. "You know, you got students being kicked out of school here when their parents raise objections over pornographic content in a young kid's classroom."

"This is not a partisan thing, it’s not a political thing, it’s not a Republican thing or Democrat. This is [a] get this crap out of our kids’ schools. That is gross. That’s horrific. That is grooming. That is the definition of grooming. If you want to sexualize our kids, go find another state. You’re not gonna do it here in Florida," Uthmeier said.

Private school defends ethical standards

The other side:

In a statement to FOX 13, Saint Stephen's Episcopal School said it plans to cooperate with the attorney general's office and believes it has acted appropriately.

"We will cooperate fully with the Attorney General’s office and are confident we have acted ethically and in accordance with our Educational Values, policies, and Florida law," the school said. "We look forward to providing the AG’s office with the facts and documentation they’ve requested."

The school added that it will continue its educational mission.

"In the meantime, we will continue to fulfill our mission of providing students with outstanding academic, spiritual, and moral education," the statement said.

Record preservation and parent restitution

What's next:

The attorney general's office is demanding that Saint Stephen's Episcopal School preserve all records related to the complaints, stop collection efforts against the affected families and make the parents whole.

Formal investigation and family identities

What we don't know:

Uthmeier said his office is not yet calling the review a formal investigation and has not publicly announced a lawsuit against the school.

State officials have also not publicly identified the students or the at least two families who appear to be affected by the disputes.