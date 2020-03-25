Metro Ministries forced to turn dozens away after running out of food donations

article

Hundreds of families are turning to Metro Ministries for help as jobs dry up during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The need is beginning to exceed the organization’s ability to help.

Cars lined the block for hours Wednesday, in line for food distribution, which was set to run until 5 p.m, but they were forced to close early after running out of food around 4:30.

It’s the first time Metro Ministries has had to turn people away. More than two dozen went home empty-handed.

"Honestly today has been the busiest day we had," volunteer Barbie Tufts said.

For some of the 300 families who did get one box of food, it may not be enough.

"They would say, 'We need more, but we need more.' You can see they are getting nervous. A lot of them, you can see it in their eyes that they are scared. A lot of them have said they have never lived in a situation like this and they are thankful that we are here," Tufts told FOX 13 News.

Metro Ministries is accepting non-perishable food donations. For information on donating, visit https://www.metromin.org/how-you-can-help/donate-goods/.