Metropolitan Ministries prepares for record holiday demand after tent theft

The Brief Metropolitan Ministries holiday donations face unprecedented demand across the Bay Area as more than 30,000 families seek food and gifts. Community donors rallied after a supply tent theft to help the charity prepare 150,000 meals across the tri-county area. Organizers need 15,000 volunteers and 1 million pounds of food to operate four main tents and nine pop-up locations.



Skyrocketing household expenses are pushing more than 30,000 Bay Area families to seek help putting food on the table and gifts under the tree this holiday season.

Metropolitan Ministries is preparing for its busiest Thanksgiving and Christmas yet as volunteers mobilize to collect record donations following a recent tent theft.

Bay Area holiday aid

What we know:

Officials report that economic inflation continues to squeeze family budgets across Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties.

PREVIOUS: Metropolitan Ministries holiday tent break-in leaves $50,000 in losses

Organizers expect more than 30,000 households will require emergency assistance during the upcoming Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

Unsolved holiday tent theft

What we don't know:

Authorities have not named any suspects or announced arrests in connection with the recent theft of supplies from the holiday tent site.

Officials have also not disclosed the exact financial value of the materials stolen during the incident.

Community rallies after theft

Big picture view:

A recent robbery threatened to derail the nonprofit's operations before community donors and partners like Florida Blue stepped forward.

The corporate partner pledged support to help serve more than 150,000 meals across the tri-county area.

Leaders call for donations

What they're saying:

Organizers are actively requesting that community members contribute both their time and resources to keep the holiday tents operating.

"We're looking for, not just individuals to come out and volunteer, but also to be able to donate those canned goods...and of course, monetary donations are... be able to open our tents on time," Dr. Sarah Combs, president and CEO of Metropolitan Ministries, said.

Massive holiday distribution drive

By the numbers:

Feeding local families requires gathering a record 1 million pounds of food and 60,000 toys across four main tents and nine pop-up sites.

Staff members must recruit 15,000 volunteers to process supplies and distribute aid throughout the holiday rush.

How to donate supplies

What you can do:

Organizers say the most critical contributions right now include canned goods, frozen hams, frozen turkeys and toys designed for older children.

Families who need assistance can register online here, where prospective volunteers and donors can also sign up before appointment slots fill completely.

The information in this story was gathered from Dr. Sarah Combs, president and CEO of Metropolitan Ministries, who provided details during an interview on holiday operations, as well as an official Metropolitan Ministries broadcast report.