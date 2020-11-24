Mike Alstott Foundation delivering Thanksgiving meals for Hillsborough County firefighters

As Thanksgiving approaches, the Mike Alstott Family Foundation wants to make sure that firefighters are fed this holiday, even if they’re on the clock.

On Tuesday, former Tampa Bay Buccaneer Mike Alstott, through his non-profit, will be donating Thanksgiving meals to the 47 fire rescue stations in Hillsborough County.

The meal includes traditional Thanksgiving staples like stuffing, green beans, rolls, and, of course, a turkey.

Crews will pick up their boxes of food on Tuesday, giving them a chance to relax and enjoy the time with their fire-family on the holiday, instead of having to go out and shop for their Thanksgiving meal.

The foundation previously only fed Pinellas County firefighters, but then in 2019, the foundation expanded its efforts to include Hillsborough County crews as well.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, firefighters still come into the station every day, continuing to respond to calls to keep the community safe. After a roller-coaster of a year, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue told FOX 13 these donations mean more than ever before.

HCFR crews will be arriving Tuesday morning to pick up their box of food for their station. They will also get a chance to meet with Mike Alstott.

