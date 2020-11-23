Tampa law firm continues turkey giveaway tradition

article

For the 12th year in a row, the Pendas Law Firm in Tampa will be giving away turkeys to families in need.

On Monday morning, a long line of people was eager to receive a free turkey ahead of Thanksgiving Day. The law firm began giving away the turkeys starting at 8:30 a.m. at their Tampa location: 816 West Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Last year, they gave away a thousand turkeys, and also do turkey giveaways at their other offices across the state.

“Each year, my staff and I, along with our families and friends, look forward to the opportunity when we can share some cheer with our community during Thanksgiving week," said attorney Lou Pendas, owner of the firm. "We realize that the turkeys that we give provide meals for thousands of people who otherwise would not be able to afford them. This is our twelfth year of community outreach and it gives us great joy to give."

The distribution is held on a first come, first serve basis.

