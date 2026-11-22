The Brief Former Tampa Bay Buccaneer Mike Alstott and his family foundation are delivering Thanksgiving meals to fire stations across Pinellas County. The meals include turkey, traditional Thanksgiving sides, cheesecake and coffee for first responders working during the holiday. On Monday, the foundation will continue its efforts in Hillsborough County, delivering meals to all 47 county fire rescue stations and the 911 Dispatch Center.



While many families are preparing to gather around the Thanksgiving table, first responders across the Bay Area are preparing to spend the holiday protecting their communities.

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneer fullback Mike Alstott is making sure those local heroes have a Thanksgiving meal to enjoy while they’re on duty.

Mike Alstott Thanksgiving meals

What we know:

Alstott, his family foundation and community partners spent Sunday morning delivering full Thanksgiving meals to fire stations across Pinellas County.

Trading the football field for fire stations, Alstott made stops in St. Petersburg, Treasure Island, Seminole and several other communities to personally thank firefighters for their service.

"We just enjoy coming and saying thank you to all our first responders at the fire stations here," Alstott said.

Alstott explained that Thanksgiving is a time when families traditionally come together, but first responders often sacrifice that time with their loved ones to serve their communities.

The meals include turkey and traditional Thanksgiving sides, along with cheesecake and coffee, giving firefighters a chance to enjoy a holiday meal without having to prepare it themselves.

First responders share gratitude

Big picture view:

For first responders working long shifts during the holiday, the deliveries are about more than just food.

"It just means so much because we’re taken away from our families for 24 hours, sometimes 48 hours," one firefighter said. "The fact that he’s actually coming out here and delivering the food for us, it makes us feel good. Makes things easy on us."

The gesture also serves as a reminder that their sacrifices do not go unnoticed.

For Alstott, recognizing those sacrifices is what keeps the annual tradition going.

"They risk their lives. I mean, bottom line, they put a lot on the line for us in our community," Alstott said. "We’re very appreciative, and this is why we do this each and every year and will continue to do it forever."

Thanksgiving deliveries continue in Hillsborough County

What's next:

The foundation’s efforts won’t stop in Pinellas County.

On Monday, Alstott’s foundation will head to Hillsborough County, where Thanksgiving meals will be delivered to all 47 county fire rescue stations and the 911 Dispatch Center.

The annual effort is one way Alstott and his community partners are showing appreciation for the men and women who continue serving their communities, even when it means spending the holidays away from their own families.

What we don't know:

Organizers have not announced specific drop-off times for Monday's deliveries in Hillsborough County or confirmed whether additional station visits are planned later in the week.